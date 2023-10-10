Highlights Leicester City have had an outstanding start to the Championship season, winning 10 out of their first 11 games.

The Foxes are currently sitting at the top of the Championship table, two points clear of Ipswich Town and 10 points clear of Preston North End.

Former Leicester player and Match of the Day presenter, Gary Lineker, expressed delight at the club's success and the fact that both Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are currently at the top of their respective leagues.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes secured their 10th win in their first 11 games with a 2-0 victory over Stoke City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with goals in each half from Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy sealing another three points.

Leicester head into the international break sitting top of the Championship table, two points clear of second-placed Ipswich Town, and already 10 points clear of third-placed Preston North End.

Enzo Maresca has made the best start, after 11 games, of any manager in the club's history, and the Italian will be keen to see his side maintain their form when they face Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium in just under two weeks time.

The Foxes have received plenty of plaudits for their excellent start to the season, and one famous fan who is delighted by the club's current league position is Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

What did Gary Lineker say?

Lineker, who scored 103 goals in 216 games for Leicester after coming through the academy of his boyhood club, referenced the Foxes' success on his The Rest Is Football podcast with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

Another of Lineker's former clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, currently sit top of the Premier League after an impressive start to life under Ange Postecoglou which has seen them pick up 20 points from their first eight league games.

Despite having Yves Bissouma sent off in the first half, Postecoglou's men beat Luton Town 1-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday thanks to Micky van de Ven's second half strike to move to the summit, and while discussing Spurs, Lineker could not resist giving Leicester a mention.

"I must say, I think it's a great weekend," Lineker said.

"Top of the Premier League are Tottenham Hotspur, top of the Premier League are Leicester City.

"Everton won 3-0 yesterday, so it's been a glorious weekend.

"For Spurs though, again they showed fortitude when they went down to 10 men and managed to get a victory.

"I don't think anybody, any pundit anywhere, would have tipped Tottenham to be top of the league after eight games, would they?"

What next for Leicester City?

It may still be early in the season, but Leicester look on course to seal an immediate Premier League return.

The Foxes already have a significant lead over third-placed Preston, and with one of the strongest squads in the division, it will be incredibly difficult for anyone to stop them.

Maresca will be hoping none of his players pick up injuries on international duty, and they face a tough game against in-form Swansea, who have won their last four games, when the Championship returns after the break.

As for Lineker, with the Foxes and Spurs both flying high at the top of their respective leagues, he could be set for a double celebration at the end of the season.