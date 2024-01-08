Highlights Leeds United convincingly beat Peterborough United in the FA Cup fourth round with Patrick Bamford scoring a magnificent goal.

Patrick Bamford's magnificent strike helped Leeds United beat League One outfit Peterborough United convincingly to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Ethan Ampadu scored twice with his first goals for Leeds, and the second and third goals of his career, but was totally overshadowed in a 3-0 win where Bamford notched a goal of the season contender.

Daniel Farke had made six changes for the tie, with Jamie Shackleton back in the side after more than two months out injured, but they still outclassed their third-tier opponents.

Ampadu netted 11 minutes before half-time to put Leeds ahead in a game which Daniel Farke's side controlled from start to finish, but there was no way back for Posh after Bamford's stunner only a couple of minutes into the second half.

He controlled a long ball from Ampadu on his chest with his back to Fynn Talley's goal, swivelled and thumped home without the ball bouncing once.

It was a spectacular left-footed volley into the corner from around 25 yards out and has since gone viral across social media.

Ampadu's second came in the 90th minute after he headed home from Dan James' corner to seal Leeds' place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Bamford scored in Leeds' previous game, during a 3-0 win over Birmingham City, making it back to back goals in consecutive starts for the first time this season.

BBC panel react to Patrick Bamford goal

Gary Lineker and co. spoke about the goal at half-time during Arsenal's game against Liverpool. He said: "There was a wonder goal scored earlier today and it came from Patrick Bamford, Have a little look at this one, guys.

"What a beauty, hey? That was to make it 2-0."

Danny Murphy responded: "Oh, they're the ones you want on your showreel. They are the ones you want."

Martin Keown added: "Off the chest is a lovely feeling. I did that in my school days. Scored a volley for Brighton back in the day."

However, Lineker joked that Keown could not replicate Bamford's strike. He said: "Not from that range, I don't think!"

Patrick Bamford's Leeds career stats - as of 08/012024 Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 169 53 22

Daniel Farke's post-match reaction

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Farke said: "The whole world after this goal will praise him (Bamford). It's a world class goal. I have no other words for it.

"I'm happy and delighted for him because he deserves it. And it's important that he's back to his fitness level. It's important for him to be in a good rhythm and to find his confidence.

"It's also important that he works for the team, is good with the pressing and that he holds the ball and links play well.

"I would have taken a rebound from two yards because goals are always priceless for the confidence of the striker, but yes, of course, if he scores in such a manner - in such a world-class way - that's even better."

Patrick Bamford's wonder goal

Lineker perfectly describes the goal as a wonder goal, which has been the main talk on social media in the FA Cup third round.

It's the best goal he's scored for Leeds, and likely the best he will ever score in his career. Bamford is very much a confidence player, and Leeds fans will hope the last two games are a turning point for the 30-year-old.

The goal stands a good chance of being the best in any FA Cup game this season, and will hopefully give Leeds a favourable tie in the next round of the tournament.