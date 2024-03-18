Leicester City's FA Cup journey ended in dramatic style as two goals in added time by Chelsea saw Enzo Maresca's side fall to a 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

In a repeat fixture from the Foxes' success in the competition in 2021, the Championship side had come from two goals behind to draw level in West London thanks to a bizarre own-goal from Axel Disasi before Stephy Mavididi drew the game level with a fine solo effort.

But a red card with 17 minutes to go for Leicester defender Callum Doyle proved crucial. He fouled Nicolas Jackson and, having been initially been shown a yellow card and a penalty given, the video assistant referee ruled the foul was outside the box but upgraded his yellow to red.

Chelsea applied constant pressure from there and Carney Chukwuemeka slotted in after a clever flick from Cole Palmer, with Noni Madueke producing another fine effort to secure the Premier League sides' progression to the semi-finals at Wembley next month.

It allows the Foxes to regroup during the international break, with full focus now on returning to the top flight having been impressive during the entirety of the campaign.

Foxes knocked off top spot during FA Cup defeat

With the Foxes in FA Cup action over the weekend, it offered the opportunity for the sides fighting for automatic promotion to edge closer to Maresca's side.

Leicester have been top of the division since October, but were knocked off their perch by Leeds United on the same afternoon they lost against Chelsea. The Whites were able to bring Neil Harris' four-game winning run since returning to Millwall to an end at Elland Road, with goals in either half from Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James securing a 15th home success this season.

Ipswich Town were also able to move to within a point of the Foxes with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon, with the race for the top two in the Championship set to go down to the final day of the season.

The upcoming international break will see a number of players from the top sides go away on duty with their country, with all hopeful of welcoming back their star men coming back injury free ahead of the final part of the campaign.

Upon the return to domestic action at the end of the month, Leicester will kick-off the weekend's fixtures with an away trip to Bristol City in the early kick-off, before playing again in the 12:30 slot on Easter Monday against Norwich City.

Daniel Farke's side will face Watford and Hull City over the Easter weekend, while Ipswich face Blackburn Rovers before a tantalising tie against Southampton three days later.

Gary Lineker makes 'worried' Leicester admission

In spite of their sensational showings this season, the Foxes have endured a tricky period to their season of late, allowing the sides below them to make ground on top spot.

The Foxes have taken four points from their last five league games, including a run of three successive defeats, meaning their lead at the top has now been completely eradicated, something which has worried former striker, Gary Lineker.

The 63-year-old even admitted that he would have taken a second FA Cup success over promotion to the Premier League this season, but explained he is now terrified that Leicester may spend another season in the Championship.

"Yes, edgy," the former Foxes striker told fellow co-hosts Alan Shearer and Micah Richards on the latest episode of the Rest Is Football Podcast on how he is feeling about the Foxes chances of promotion.

"I said before the game I would take an FA Cup win and not promotion. A trophy over getting back in the Premier League because next season we will win a load more games, now I am terrified we will get neither."

The Foxes have the comfort of knowing they have a game in hand on the two sides around them in the division, but their form of late has worried a few fans. Points on the board is the most important thing, and Leicester will be hoping they are able to regain the place they spent so long in this season once domestic action is back underway.