Gary Lineker has issued a congratulatory message to Leicester City following their automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Foxes secured a place back in the top flight without having to kick a ball on Friday night.

Enzo Maresca’s side benefitted from Leeds United’s 4-0 loss away to QPR, which put the Whites out of reach of Leicester’s top spot.

Leicester suffered relegation to the Championship just last year, but have secured promotion at the first attempt.

Their total of 94 points can now only be caught by Ipswich Town, meaning their place inside the top two has been confirmed.

Gary Lineker sends Leicester promotion message

Lineker has congratulated his former side following their achievement on Friday night.

The former striker played for the Foxes from 1978 to 1985, and has become one of their most public supporters in the aftermath of his playing career.

“Back in the big time,” wrote Lineker, via his personal Twitter account.

“Come on you Foxes.”

Leicester had made a spectacular start to the Championship season, opening up a huge points gap to the chasing pack outside of the automatic promotion places in 2023.

However, a poor run of form in 2024 opened the door to the likes of Leeds and Southampton in the race for a top two place.

But the Foxes maintained their composure in recent weeks to secure the results needed to cement their place back in the top flight.

Leicester spent nearly a decade in the Premier League prior to their relegation, which included even winning the title in 2016 under Claudio Ranieri.

But a difficult year under Brendan Rodgers and Paul Lambert last season saw the team finish 18th in the table.

Maresca will now be planning for how to ensure the club maintains its place in the first division beyond one more campaign.

Leicester’s potential points deduction

Leicester were placed under a registration ban by the EFL due to an alleged breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

It has been reported that the Foxes could be in danger of receiving a points deduction penalty next season upon their return to the top flight.

It remains to be seen what kind of money the club will have to spend in the summer, with sales potentially needed in order to maintain compliance with PSR.

Star midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Nidid also out of contract at the end of the season.

Leicester have black cloud hanging over Premier League promotion

If Leicester are found guilty of breaching the top flight’s PSR then it is very likely they will be handed a points deduction penalty.

Nottingham Forest and Everton have both been handed that punishment this year for falling foul of the rules, setting a firm precedent.

It will be a real challenge for Leicester to remain in the league in that case, especially if they still have to sell top players in order to maintain their books.

Promotion will be a relief for the club, but it will be a real challenge to get through the next 12 months.