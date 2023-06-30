Leicester City signed off James Maddison's exit earlier this week with the England international joining Tottenham.

Maddison could not help steer Leicester clear of relegation in the Premier League last season and, as a result of dropping back into the Championship, an exit has looked on the cards for some time.

How much has James Maddison cost?

Tottenham have swooped to sign the midfielder for a fee reported to be £40m, according to Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract in North London and becomes one of the first signings under Ange Postecoglou.

What has James Maddison had to say about his Leicester exit?

After taking some time for the news to settle around his exit, Maddison wrote on Twitter: "Leicester City Family, 5 seasons & 203 appearances later my journey as a fox has come to an end.

"From the bottom of my heart thank you for everything. I felt proud to pull on that number 10 shirt every single time. An emotional & heartfelt goodbye. Love from Madders."

In those 203 appearances, Maddison has scored 55 goals and registered a further 41 assists for the Foxes. He was won the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Last season, he notched 10 goals and nine assists in the Premier League and was one of the standouts in a grim campaign.

Gary Lineker praises Maddison

Match of the Day presenter and ex-Leicester player and fan, Gary Lineker, has had his say on Maddison's exit.

Writing on Twitter, Lineker said: "You've been brilliant for @LCFC."

Lineker also played for Tottenham and continued: "And you'll be great for @SpursOfficial. Thank you and good luck."

What next for Leicester?

Enzo Maresca has been appointed as Leicester's new head coach, as the club move into a new era.

Maddison's handsome transfer fee will go some way to funding the rebuild at the King Power Stadium as well.

Leicester start their season against Coventry City on August 6th.