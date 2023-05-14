Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker praised Sunderland winger Amad Diallo after his performance in the 2-1 win over Luton Town at the Stadium of Light in the Championship play-off semi-final.

The Hatters took the lead in the 11th minute when Elijah Adebayo fired home from the rebound after Anthony Patterson's fine save from Alfie Doughty, but the Black Cats then took control of the game, with Diallo equalising in the 39th minute with a superb curling strike into the top corner.

Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts both went close for the hosts in the second half before they did eventually take the lead in the 75th minute when Trai Hume headed home Clarke's cross. Clarke was then involved again late on with an important block to deny the visitors, but Tony Mowbray's men held on to ensure they travel to Kenilworth Road for the second leg on Tuesday night with an advantage.

It was another excellent performance from Diallo, who has now scored 14 goals and registered four assists since his loan move from Manchester United in August.

What did Gary Lineker say?

Diallo's latest contribution did not go unnoticed by Lineker and the 62-year-old took to social media to react after his outstanding equaliser.

"Stunning goal from the seriously talented Amad Diallo. A thing of beauty that levels it," Lineker wrote on Twitter.

What is the latest on Amad Diallo's Sunderland future?

Mowbray had previously said that a return to the Stadium of Light for Diallo next season was unlikely, but United boss Erik ten Hag has now revealed that the 20-year-old is part of his plans.

When asked if Diallo has a future at Old Trafford, ten Hag told the Manchester Evening News: "Yes. Of course, we loan such players to make development and make progress to bring them back, that is the aim of the loan."

"So we are really strong with them, we mentor them, we follow them, we have communication over the season, especially (technical director) Darren Fletcher invests a lot in such processes, the aim is to bring them back but as a better player with experience."

Will Sunderland reach the play-off final?

It was no surprise to see Diallo involved once again as Sunderland took a huge step towards the play-off final with victory over the Hatters.

In the absence of star striker Ross Stewart, the likes of Diallo, Roberts, Clarke and Alex Pritchard have all stepped up admirably to provide the goals and creativity to maintain the club's promotion push.

It will be a tough second leg at Kenilworth Road against a resilient Luton side, but with the attacking quality at their disposal, the Black Cats will certainly pose a threat and have a strong chance of extending their lead in the tie.

It seems certain that Diallo will be in the Premier League next season, but he will play a key role in determining Sunderland's top flight prospects before the end of his loan spell.