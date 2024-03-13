Gary Lineker has given his verdict on Leicester City’s title hopes amid a poor run of form in recent weeks.

The Foxes have been in the top two of the Championship for the majority of the season, holding onto top spot for most of that time.

But Enzo Maresca’s side has given up a major points advantage to the chasing pack with their latest run of results.

Leeds United and Ipswich Town are now both breathing down their neck, with the Leicestershire outfit having won just one of their last five league games.

With nine games to go, automatic promotion to the Premier League is no longer looking like such a strong guarantee.

Lineker gives verdict on Leicester’s form

Lineker is hopeful that the team can get back to winning ways again, and that this is just a minor dip that Maresca’s team can overcome.

However, he is disappointed that the club has let its significant points advantage over their promotion rivals slip, making things tighter at the top of the table.

“Have you seen how horribly tight it’s getting at the top of the Championship as well?” said Lineker, via The Rest is Football podcast.

“I mean Leicester have obviously got that thing [possible FFP breach] hanging over them as well for a points deduction, which if they do go up, they could get it right at the start of next season.

“But yeah, only won one out of the last five, squeaky, squeaky bum time.

“Why is it in football, nothing’s ever bloody easy, there you were cruising along 10, 11 points clear.

“I suppose every team’s going to have a sticky spell, as long as it doesn’t last any bloody longer.”

Leicester are at risk of being found guilty of breaching the EFL’s financial rules, which could lead to a points deduction.

However, it is expected the deduction could come next season rather than this term, meaning it should have no impact on their promotion hopes.

Leicester City league position

The Foxes currently lead the way at the top of the Championship table with nine games remaining.

The gap to second place Leeds is now just three points, with Ipswich only one point further behind in third.

Southampton have fallen behind in recent weeks and are now nine points off top spot, albeit with a game in hand over their rivals.

Next up for Leicester is an FA Cup quarter-final clash against Chelsea on 17 March.

Leicester should be strong enough to get over the line

While the gap to third has decreased to just four points, the Foxes should still be confident of getting over the line.

Leicester have been impressive all season, and have proven themselves capable of going on a long winning run if needed.

Maresca’s team has the quality and depth to get the job done and gain promotion back to the Premier League.

The financial fair play issue hanging over their head is an unwelcome distraction, but the team should be able to set it aside to get the results they need on the pitch to secure a top two position.