Highlights Parachute payments have given Southampton, Leicester City, and Leeds United a "huge advantage" in the Championship.

The three clubs, who were relegated from the Premier League, have significantly higher wage bills compared to other teams in the division.

EFL chief Rick Parry and chair Julian Knight have expressed concerns about the current financial arrangements and the need for a fairer solution.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have shared their thoughts on Championship parachute payments, with the latter suggesting that it has given Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United a "huge advantage".

The trio were relegated to the Championship last term and are pushing hard to bounce back up at the first attempt in 2023/24.

Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester benefitting from parachute payments

As the majority of EFL fans will know, parachute payments are designed to aid relegated Premier League clubs to adapt to life in the Championship, with significantly less TV money available.

Leeds United, Southampton, and Leicester City were all granted £30 million following relegation, a payment from the shared element of broadcasting rights each Premier League club receives. This figure falls to 45 percent in the second year and 20 percent in the third.

Unsurprisingly, the relegated trio are estimated to hold the three biggest wage bills in the division, according to Capology.

When newly promoted Plymouth Argyle's estimated wage bill sits at just over £2 million and Leicester City's over £60 million, it's easy to see why the relegated clubs are enjoying success near the top end of the division.

The controversial topic of parachute payments continually emerges, and Lineker and Shearer have now shared their opinions on the issue as well as the current state of the Championship table.

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker make Southampton, Leeds United, and Leicester City claim

With Southampton on a 21-game unbeaten run, Leicester seemingly cruising toward the title and Leeds gaining ground on the automatic positions, Lineker and the Shearer feel parachute payments play a huge role.

Talking on the Rest is Football podcast on 22 January, Lineker said: "Southampton, what about them? They’ve set a new club record of 21 games without defeat and are now second, they’ve had an incredible run.

"You’ve got Leicester, you’ve got Southampton now one and two, and Leeds not far behind. You’ve got the parachute payments which are vital and make a big difference. When you’ve been relegated like those three clubs, it’s vital you bounce back quickly, isn’t it?"

The Newcastle legend added: "It’s a huge advantage for those clubs, which is why we see a lot go down and come back up."

Trio have a clear advantage in promotion race

It's clear the clubs in question all have an advantage on the rest of the division.

Ipswich Town have enjoyed an incredible season, after gaining promotion from League One, however, it's hard to envisage the Tractor Boys finishing in the top two positions.

Southampton's relentless run of form under Russell Martin means they now occupy second-spot, with Kieran McKenna's men set to face off against Leicester City at the King Power on Monday evening (22 January).

It feels somewhat demoralising for the rest of the Championship to see the relegated trio dominate so heavily and EFL chief, Rick Parry, has previously attempted to highlight his growing concern.

Parry has written to the DCMS committee regarding parachute payments and received support from chair Julian Knight.

"The current financial arrangements amount to the big clubs shutting the door on those below. The Premier League must commit to working to find a fairer solution to safeguard the health and sustainability of the game," said Knight.

For the sake of competitiveness, particularly in the Championship, a change to parachute payments could well be for the long-term benefit of English football.