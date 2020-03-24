Gary Caldwell reflects fondly on great Wigan Athletic memory

24th March 2020 marks eight years to the day since Wigan Athletic’s historic and vital victory over Liverpool at Anfield to spark their survival prospects into life in the Premier League.

It might seem a long way away from where they currently stand but the back end of the noughties and start of the 2010s saw Wigan Athletic in the Premier League under Paul Jewell and Roberto Martinez.

While they managed to retain their top-flight status for an impressive eight successive seasons before falling out of the Premier League in the 2012/13 season, the Latics were the definition of ‘perennial strugglers’ as they miraculously stayed up against the odds each season.

The 2011/12 season was their greatest escape of the lot as they managed to claim some immense scalps, such as winning at home to Manchester United while travelling to the Emirates and Anfield and clinching vital wins.

They made the trip to Anfield to face a Liverpool side not quite at their peak compared to other seasons, but still packing a punch with the likes of Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard in the ranks.

Shaun Maloney’s calm penalty gave the visitors a dream lead before Suarez levelled matters, but Wigan sprung a huge shock when centre-back Gary Caldwell squeezed an effort home in front of the Kop to boost Wigan’s survival hopes massively.

The club’s official Twitter account shared the two goals today as it marks exactly eight years since the win, with Gary Caldwell responding:

Wow 8 years ago !! Amazing memories https://t.co/icKJP2gYx9 — Gary caldwell (@garycaldwell05) March 24, 2020

Can you name these ex-Wigan defenders?

1 of 15 Who is this former Wigan defender? Joe Holt Erik Hagen Ryan Taylor Erik Edman

The verdict

A win that will live long in the memory of Latics fans as it helped them towards a vital survival run.

Caldwell didn’t score many but what a time to get a rare goal in his career, away to Liverpool in front of the Kop.

Times might not be as fruitful for Wigan but they can look back at these memories with fondness, that they managed to claim some very impressive wins against some of the Premier League’s big hitters.

Wigan were relegated in the following season but 2012/13 can still be remembered with an awful lot of positivity as they overcame Manchester City to win the FA Cup.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Wigan discussion going on in the Vital Wigan Forum! Click here to get involved!