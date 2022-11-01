Gary Caldwell assessment emerges following “disappointing” Exeter City defeat to Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell was frustrated after his side’s 4-2 defeat to local rivals Plymouth Argyle in League One on Monday night.

The Pilgrims and The Grecians played out a thrilling Devon derby in front of the Sky cameras on Monday night. Archie Collins gave Exeter the lead in the 25th minute, before Morgan Whittaker equalised two minutes later. Sam Nombe then put the visitors back in front in the 52nd minute, but again they could not hold out for long and six minutes later the impressive Bali Mumba drew the scores level once more. Plymouth then scored two late goals from substitute Ryan Hardie to seal the win, taking themselves further clear at the top of the table and claim the local bragging rights.

The result leaves Exeter 10th in the table, five points from the play-off places.

But Exeter boss Caldwell, who replaced Matt Taylor at St James’ Park last week, was pleased with some of his side’s attacking display, but felt disappointed by the way his side gave up the lead so quickly on two occasions.

“The result is disappointing as we came here to win the game,” Caldwell told the club’s official website. “We didn’t hold onto the lead for long enough both times.

“I was happy with the performance, we caused them a lot of problems and looked comfortable on the ball and had a real threat on the counter attack and scored two brilliant goals and took the lead twice, but the dissapointing thing is we didn’t hold onto the lead both times for long enough.

“That is probably a lesson we need to learn, when we do go in front we need to try and control the game and almost push home that advantage. We allowed them back in the game twice.

“It’s never nice to lose football matches, the players are hurting, we’re hurting as staff but we have to take the positive out of it and work on the little things we can do better.”

The verdict

Caldwell is understandably disappointed with Monday night’s defeat, especially with his side having led the game twice. Added to the fact it was a local derby, the frustrations he feels are likely to be exacerbated as emotions would be heightened in that atmosphere.

But the 40-year-old should be pleased with his start to life in Devon. He has had two incredibly tough away games to begin with, facing Derby County and Plymouth away from home, both sides who are expected to compete right at the top of the league this season. His side picked up an excellent point at Pride Park in his first game and put in an impressive showing at Home Park too, giving the league leaders a very competitive game.

They are not the first side to have made the trip to Plymouth and played very well but to come away empty handed due to late goals, such has been the Pilgrims’ outstanding home form.

It should also be remembered that Exeter are a newly-promoted side who are still finding their feet at the level, so some mistakes are inevitable.

But the Scotsman should take confidence from how his side have played against some of the bigger sides in the league in his opening games and build on the attacking positives they showed on Monday night, while tightening up at the back and learning how to manage games which will come with more experience at this level.