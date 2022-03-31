Gary Cahill speaks out on his Bolton Wanderers career

AFC Bournemouth defender Gary Cahill has hailed his ‘fantastic’ time at Bolton Wanderers earlier in his career.

Cahill made 147 appearances for the club between 2008 and 2012 before getting a top six Premier League move to Chelsea.

Reflecting on his time at the then Reebok Stadium, Cahill says his time at Bolton worked out well.

“My last game for Bolton was Everton away,” he recalled to FourFourTwo, via the Bolton News.

“Even though I’d got my big move, my team-mates and manager had a lot of faith in me and I wanted to repay that.

“It worked out well.

“My time at Bolton was fantastic for me, to play week in, week out in the Premier League and get into the England fold.”

Cahill currently finds himself down on the south coast at AFC Bournemouth, where the Cherries currently sit second in the Sky Bet Championship.

Scott Parker’s side look to be in a great position to gain automatic promotion to the top flight, and Cahill says it would be a fantastic way to finish the season.

“Of course I would love a great ending now – it’d be a fantastic way to finish if we went up.” he said to FourFourTwo, via the Bolton News.

“The Championship is a very tough league to get out of, but if we go into these next couple of months in the right frame of mind, then why can’t we finish in a great way?”

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to hear Gary Cahill fondly looks back on his time with Bolton Wanderers.

He spent four years there and made a decent number of apperances for the club, all whilst getting into the England national team, too.

Cahill will be hoping he can gain automatic promotion with AFC Bournemouth this season and add yet another achievement to his career.

With the Cherries six points clear of Luton Town in third, with two games in hand, he will surely do so.