Gary Brazil reacts to Nottingham Forest duo receiving awards recognition

Gary Brazil has heaped praise on Nottingham Forest duo Ryan Yates and Joe Worrall after they were both named in the Championship’s Team of the Season at Sunday night’s EFL Awards.

Brazil is the current Director of Football Development at the City Ground, having held multiples roles at the club for 10 years, and has worked directly with both players in assisting their development into professional players.

Yates and Worrall graduated from the Forest academy in 2016 and even played under Brazil during his time as caretaker manager.

Brazil claimed that both players have earned the recognition and that they have grown into great examples for the future generations of the club’s academy.

“Great achievement! Joe Worrall has developed into a top defender and a great servant for NFFC,” wrote Brazil, via Twitter.

“To know Ryan Yates and the character of the man, I’m so pleased the qualities he brings to the team are now being recognised.

“Setting the example for future NFFC Academy players.”

Yates and Worrall have become key players under Steve Cooper since his arrival in September.

The midfielder and defender have played 40 and 35 games during the current campaign respectively, d both are considered key players in the side chasing promotion to the Premier League.

The Reds are currently fourth in the Championship table, five points adrift of the automatic promotion places with four games still to play.

Up next for Cooper’s side is a trip to league leaders Fulham, who they face on Tuesday evening.

The Verdict

Forest will be delighted that their team has earned this kind of recognition, with Djed Spence also earning a place in the Team of the Year.

But the focus will be on gaining promotion over the next few weeks.

The clash with Fulham offers the side a great opportunity to pull off a brilliant result if they can take three points away from Craven Cottage.

In fact, a result may be needed if Forest still have their sights set on 2nd place in the table, otherwise a play-off place may have to do for Cooper’s team.