Gary Bowyer faces these Salford City dilemmas ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Leyton Orient

Salford City are gearing up for a massive weekend in their history.

After finishing in 11th place last term, The Ammies have hopes of enjoying a much more memorable season as they look to secure promotion to League One.

As it stands, Gary Bowyer’s side are sitting in ninth position in League Two which means that they have significant work to do on the final day of the season.

Salford are two points behind the final play-off spot in the table, with Forest Green Rovers currently occupying that crucial spot in the league.

So what dilemmas does Bowyer face ahead of a crucial contest with Leyton Orient? We take a look.

Bettering the result of their rivals

The challenge that faces Salford City is huge.

Leyton Orient will post a big test after enjoying a decent campaign themselves, and that’s before you get onto the fact that they need to better the result of both Forest Green Rovers and Exeter City.

The two sides ahead of them are facing Oldham Athletic and Barrow respectively, which means that on paper their rivals have an easier fixture to overcome.

Bowyer will be hoping that this doesn’t play a role in the outcome of the day.

A must-win clash

There’s no doubting that Salford City must get a positive outcome.

While the League Two season is a marathon and not a sprint, it’s clear that the Ammies must go all-out to secure the three points.

Whether that will impact how Gary Bowyer sets his team, however, remains to be seen.

Ensuring big players step up

If Salford City are to get the result that they need this weekend they’ll need to put in a big performance.

The likes of Ian Henderson, Ashley Hunter and Ibou Touray have been massive for them this term, and this is the sort of match where they need to step up.

If they can then there’s no doubt that Gary Bowyer’s side stand a chance.