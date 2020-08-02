Garry Monk update shared after Sheffield Wednesday hit with EFL punishment

Garry Monk is expected to stay in charge of Sheffield Wednesday even though they were hit with a 12-point deduction for next season.

The Owls had the EFL issue hanging over them for some time now and a decision was finally made on Friday, as they were told they will start next season on minus points.

Obviously, that shifts the priorities for Wednesday ahead of the new campaign and there were some querying whether Monk would stick around.

However, when replying to that question from a fan, Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson revealed that he doesn’t see a managerial switch happening before the season starts.

“Garry Monk is the man that has been chosen by the owner to take the club forward and, right now, I expect him to be in charge when Wednesday return to Championship action in mid-September.”

It’s fair to say that the ex-Birmingham City chief has endured a mixed spell since arriving at Hillsborough and Wednesday finished the previous season in 16th place and just eight points above the relegation zone.

The verdict

There’s sure to be differing opinions on whether Monk is the right man for the job among the fans but this update shows that the owner still has faith in the boss and that he wants to stay.

The points deduction is far from ideal and it makes next season a challenge but the manager will know he is at a huge club and it was not going to be something that forced him away.

Now, the recruitment team need to work on bringing in new faces as it’s going to be a very busy summer as the squad gets the shake-up it desperately needs.

