Garry Monk teases future Sheffield Wednesday pursuit of 26-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has teased a future pursuit of Josh Windass, revealing that the player could be a great asset to the Yorkshire club moving forwards.

Monk is facing a huge rebuild at Hillsborough this summer, which began, in a way, earlier this week when Wednesday’s retained list became public knowledge.

One man whose immediate future is a little uncertain is Windass, who is awaiting his loan deal at Hillsborough to be extended.

Beyond that, the Wigan man’s future is massively up in the air, but it seems Monk is open to him sticking around for a period.

He told Yorkshire Live: “We will have to see at that point. Right now with Josh it is about him focusing on getting back to fitness.

“We will have to see at the end of this period of games where we are at and what we can do. We will have those conversations possibly.

“I think very highly of Josh and I think he would be a great asset for ourselves. Those conversations will come further down the line if and when.

“Right now it is about focussing on the games.”

Windass missed out last weekend against Nottingham Forest with a thigh injury, with Monk nursing the 26-year-old back to full fitness ahead of the final month of the season.

In his loan spell, Windass has scored two goals in only four Championship appearances for Wednesday, adapting very well to life back in Yorkshire.

The Verdict

Windass is a decent player at this level and with Monk’s rebuild job in mind, it would make sense for Wednesday to wrap up some sort of permanent deal for him.

At 26, he’s heading into his peak and he’s show in only four games just what he can bring to the table.

That’s an impressive vision and eye for goal, which, in truth, Wednesday are going to be relying on moving forwards under Monk given the obstacles that might face him recruiting.

Thoughts? Let us know!