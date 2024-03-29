Highlights Monk bet big on signings like Assombalonga but they failed to deliver the expected results on the pitch.

Expensive flops like Fletcher and Braithwaite left Boro in a tough spot financially after Monk's departure.

Monk's early exit from Middlesbrough highlighted the failures in recruitment that set the club back in its aspirations for promotion.

Dropping from the Premier League to the Championship is never easy, but parachute payments often set clubs up for instant returns.

This is the position Middlesbrough found themselves in 2017, after a short-lived rekindling of top flight action saw the Teessiders trudge back to the second tier.

A fresh start was in order too, as Chairman Steve Gibson appointed former Swansea City captain and manager Garry Monk as the new Boro boss.

His task? To oversee a swift return to the Premier League, funded by a war chest that would see spending of the kind rarely seen before on Teesside.

There was confidence among the fanbase that the club had the right man in charge, powered largely through Monk's own aroma of self-confidence that bordered on cockiness at times.

So, with as much of a feel-good factor as you could possibly have surrounding a club after relegation, how did it go so wrong?

FLW investigates the ill-fated Garry Monk era at the Riverside Stadium.

Monk wastes no time as Boro spending spree begins

Those players who either didn't fancy sticking around to sample life in the Championship, or whose wages were unjustifiably high for second tier football, were swiftly moved on.

Players such as Marten De Roon, Jordan Rhodes and Gaston Ramirez all sealed permanent exits. Whilst big name arrival Alvaro Negredo returned to parent club Valencia, and Victor Valdes called time on his career, per Transfermarkt.

Garry Monk notable Boro signings, per MFC (official fees) Player Fee Lewis Wing Free Cyrus Christie Undisclosed Jonny Howson Undisclosed Martin Braithwaite Undisclosed Britt Assombalonga £15m Darren Randolph £5m Ashley Fletcher £6.5m Ryan Shotton Undisclosed Marvin Johnson Undisclosed

The purse strings were untied for new faces to arrive, as Monk swiftly got to work on building his Middlesbrough squad in his vision.

Intentions of an immediate return to the Premier League were shown to be serious, as Monk broke the club transfer record to bring Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga to the North East.

The new Boro boss clearly felt significant investment was needed to bolster his forward line, as Sky Sports reported a fee of £9m had been parted with to bring Danish international Martin Braithwaite to Teesside. Monk wasn't finished there either, as promising young striker Ashley Fletcher made the switch from West Ham for a reported fee of £6.5m, per Sky Sports.

Boro boss misfires on his big money moves

Middlesbrough fans were justified in their promotion optimism, as not only were the club spending serious money, it was being invested on proven Championship commodities as well as recruits who held top division pedigree in Europe.

Braithwaite had enjoyed a highly successful start to his career, scoring 40 goals and registering 15 assists for French Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Middlesbrough career stats (all comps), per Transfermarkt Player Appearances Goals Assists Britt Assombalonga 161 47 4 Martin Braithwaite 40 9 2 Ashley Fletcher 109 28 11 Lewis Wing 92 13 8 Cyrus Christie 26 1 3 Marvin Johnson 103 7 14

But no signing had Boro fans as excited at the prospect of guaranteed goals in recent times as Assombalonga. His record spoke for itself (30 goals in 69 apps for Nottingham Forest, per Transfermarkt), and despite some injury concerns, the feeling on Teesside was one of, 'it's a lot of money, but if he scores 20 odd goals and gets us back to the Premier League, it'll be worth it.'

Therein lies the pressure, and ultimately the standard the Congolese forward was doomed to be held to by the fanbase, as they expected a significant return on their record-setting investment.

Unfortunately, that's not entirely what they got, as Assombalonga's highest Championship goal return in the North East was 15 in his debut season with the club, per Fotmob.

Monk played a dangerous game at Boro, and he lost

Even though Assombalonga was a big money gamble that didn't pay off, it could be argued that his strike partners, Fletcher and Braithwaite, respectively, were even bigger flops.

Boro paid sizeable fees for both forwards, and so for Braithwaite to only make 40 appearances, secure multiple loan moves away from Teesside, and then sign a permanent deal with Leganes for a reported £4.5m - per Teesside Live - just a year after he was signed for double that, was a major failure.

As for Fletcher, his time at the Riverside was a story of a player who never truly looked confident in his abilities, nor that he was going to stick it in the back of the net when chances presented themselves. The former Manchester United youngster would join Watford on a free transfer at the expiration of his four-year contract he'd initially signed with Boro, per Teesside Live.

Therefore, his admittedly far better signings of Jonny Howson and Darren Randolph respectively, were not enough for Monk to even see out the calendar year in charge of Middlesbrough.

With the club sitting in an underwhelming ninth position in the Championship, Monk had barely put the key in his front door after returning from a 2-1 away victory at Sheffield Wednesday, before he received the dreaded phone call from Boro Chairman Steve Gibson, notifying him that he'd been sacked.

Monk left the club with a record of shelling out on largely sub-par signings, and thus leaving the club in a perilous position in terms of the depletion of precious transfer funds, something you could argue they are still paying for now as they float around the second-tier. And so it isn't controversial to say that the summer of 2017/18 set Boro back considerably for the future, as a prime opportunity to bounce back to the top flight was squandered.