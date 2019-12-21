Garry Monk speaks out on future of Sheffield Wednesday man ahead of January window

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has hinted that Jordan Rhodes’ future remains at Hillsborough, following his recent impressive performances for the Owls.

Rhodes was made to wait for his opportunity to feature during the opening months of the campaign, with the likes of Steven Fletcher, Atdhe Nuhiu, Sam Winnall and Fernando Forestieri ahead of him in the pecking order up front, which has limited the 29-year-old to just seven Championship appearances so far this term.

However, Monk has decided to bring Rhodes back into the fold in the last few weeks, with the striker starting the last two matches and the 29-year-old took his chance by scoring a hat trick in Wednesday’s 4-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Owls’ meeting with Bristol City on Sunday, Monk suggested he wants the ex-Huddersfield man to stay.

“He’s had a really positive week. It’s a player that, now, if we can get him to contribute and keep contributing to the level that he’s been showing this week, it’s a great asset to have, isn’t it?