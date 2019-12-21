Latest News
Garry Monk speaks out on future of Sheffield Wednesday man ahead of January window
Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has hinted that Jordan Rhodes’ future remains at Hillsborough, following his recent impressive performances for the Owls.
Rhodes was made to wait for his opportunity to feature during the opening months of the campaign, with the likes of Steven Fletcher, Atdhe Nuhiu, Sam Winnall and Fernando Forestieri ahead of him in the pecking order up front, which has limited the 29-year-old to just seven Championship appearances so far this term.
However, Monk has decided to bring Rhodes back into the fold in the last few weeks, with the striker starting the last two matches and the 29-year-old took his chance by scoring a hat trick in Wednesday’s 4-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Owls’ meeting with Bristol City on Sunday, Monk suggested he wants the ex-Huddersfield man to stay.
“He’s had a really positive week. It’s a player that, now, if we can get him to contribute and keep contributing to the level that he’s been showing this week, it’s a great asset to have, isn’t it?
“It doesn’t alter anything that goes into January. We should be sitting this week, or the start of next week, with everyone involved in that process for January.
“But if I’m honest at this moment, all I want to think about and concentrate on is the games that are coming, because they’re going to come thick and fast and it’s (about) preparing the squad as best as possible for each and every one of them.”
The verdict
Rhodes deserves credit for keeping himself motivated and fully fit during the first few months of the season when he was not involved and he has proven his ability over the last few matches and shown to Monk that he can have a real positive influence on his side.
The 29-year-old has lost his way somewhat in the last few seasons, after establishing himself as one of the most potent strikers in the Championship during his time at Blackburn Rovers, but if Monk can help him get back to his best then Wednesday will have a real asset that they should be looking to hang onto.
A few weeks ago it looked like Rhodes’ future was going to be away from Sheffield Wednesday, but the striker’s recent performances will have done a lot to convince Monk to keep hold of him during the winter window, as the Owls look to secure a play-off place this term.