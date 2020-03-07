Garry Monk sends furious message to Sheffield Wednesday players after latest defeat

Garry Monk has hit out at his Sheffield Wednesday players after they were hammered 5-0 at Brentford this afternoon.

The Owls went into the game knowing it would be a tough task but they were comprehensively outplayed early on and found themselves two down inside 18 minutes and they trailed 3-0 at the break.

There was more punishment to come in the second half as two late goals ensured Wednesday were on the end of a thrashing.

And, speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Monk was highly critical of his squad and questioned their desire.

“There is a culture here that will never ever be successful. There is not enough desire, determination and strength of character. If you want to be successful, there has to be a determination and a fire that is lit underneath you, not just from the whole group but from individually within. There is not enough of that at this football club.

“One thing you can never, ever, ever do on a football pitch is hide…today we had players hiding on a football pitch. You need to fight for yourself before anyone else and they are not even doing that.”

The defeat keeps Wednesday in the bottom half, although they are nine points ahead of the relegation zone.

The verdict

It’s rare for a manager to criticise their players to this extent and it highlights just how angry Monk is right now.

But, he is right to be. The club are a shambles right now and even though he has to take his share of the blame, the fact the commitment of the squad is questioned is a disgrace.

They should be embarrassed by today in front of another good away following and you have to feel for the fans who deserve so much better.

