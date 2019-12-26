Garry Monk sends brutally honest message after Sheffield Wednesday collapse

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk admitted that his side got what they deserved as they lost dramatically to Stoke City this afternoon.

The Owls were on course for a fifth win in six after goals from Morgan Fox and Tom Lees had seen them overturn James McClean’s opener.

However, they incredibly fell apart in stoppage time, with Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes both scoring in injury-time to ensure Wednesday tasted defeat.

And, speaking to the club’s media after the game, Monk acknowledged that the team had been nowhere near good enough.

“We got what we deserved today, we weren’t at the races at all. Very frustrating, to have the lead and come off with defeat. We are bitterly disappointed, competed better in the last 30 minutes but not good enough today.

“We lacked our usual intensity, but to take the lead, we have to feel hugely frustrated. But there is a short turnaround, we’ll dust ourselves down, no time to dwell.”

Wednesday have a chance to bounce back on Sunday when they welcome Cardiff City to Hillsborough.

The verdict

You have to say that these are good comments from Monk because he’s made his feelings clear to the team and not tried to pretend that they deserved the win because of how it ended.

The reality is that they weren’t good enough for large spells and it has to be a concern, along with how they capitulated at the end.

But, in the bigger picture, it’s one bad result after a fine run of form and it’s now about responding in the right way this weekend.

