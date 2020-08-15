Garry Monk reveals the reason why 28-y/o joined Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has stated that he’s delighted to have signed defender Chey Dunkley, highlighting his positive attributes.

The centre-back has been influential for the Latics throughout his time at the club and has the ability to attack the opposition box as well with his aerial presence.

He’s looking to help Wednesday improve what was a leaky back-line last season and try help them survive in the Championship despite starting the new campaign on -12 points.

Dunkley took part in training on Friday as he introduced himself to his new team-mates and Monk has explained that he’s delighted to have him due to his record in both boxes.

Speaking to Sheffield Wednesday’s official website, Monk said: “Again, delighted to have him with us. The big thing was his desire to come here, be part of it here and help us achieve our aims and get onto the path we want to take.

“If you look at his record, he’s a handful in both boxes and chips in with goals and that’s what we need from all areas.”

The Verdict

The Owls have a points deduction to contest with but it’s good to see they can still attract players to the club, with Dunkley being a crucial signing for the club as they look to continue to strengthen.

Wednesday will hope that they can get away from their points deduction and start moving up the league, and defenders were clearly on Monk’s shopping list as being a priority.

Dunkley can now build his career at Hillsborough, and if they stay in the division next season, there’s no reason why they can’t challenge near the top in the future.