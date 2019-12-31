Garry Monk has played down speculation about Steven Fletcher eyeing a move away from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has missed the last three Owls’ fixtures due to illness with some supporters on social media hinting that he could be preparing for a January exit to promotion-chasing West Brom.

However speaking ahead of the New Years Day clash with Hull City, Monk insisted that this wasn’t the case and that there was nothing sinister behind Fletcher’s recent absence.

As quoted by the Sheffield Star, Monk said: “One hundred per cent, no. “That’s a conspiracy that needs to be put well away. He’s genuinely been ill.

“We’ve missed him as well, of course we have. A player in that type of form and scoring you goals, of course you’re going to miss that.

“But he’s been back out on the pitches and he’ll be back out in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt as soon as possible.” The verdict The January transfer window is almost upon and that means that the transfer rumour mill will go into overdrive. As one of Sheffield Wednesday’s star men Steven Fletcher is always going to attract attention – particularly given his status as one of the higher-earners at Hillsborough. That said, the Owls are unlikely to want to lose one of their best players and they’ll no doubt be eagerly waiting for the end of January to put this speculation to bed.