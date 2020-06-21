Garry Monk provides update on Sheffield Wednesday’s loan players

Garry Monk has expressed that three Sheffield Wednesday loanees may extend their stay by Monday.

Having been through the lockdown period, it now means that several loanees at the club have deals set to expire at the end of June.

Alessio Da Cruz, Connor Wickham and Jacob Murphy all appeared in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Monk has confirmed that all three are set to extend their stay with the Owls.

However, Josh Windass currently has a thigh injury, meaning it could complicate matters in terms of his short-term future at Sheffield Wednesday.

The other loanee at the club is David Bates, but the player hasn’t yet featured under Monk and it’s almost certain that he’ll be returning to his parent club, Hamburg.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Monk said: “That should be all done by Monday I believe.

“As I’ve said before all those players are keen to do it. Their parent clubs have allowed it.

“With Josh we need to see where he’s going to be at with the injury. It’s a shame because Josh came back in unbelievable condition.”

The Verdict

It’s important that the club keep them otherwise they may risk falling further afoot down into a potential relegation battle.

Wickham has just scored so it’s good to hear that his stay is set to be extended and that would then give him a chance to push on and show he can get back up to his former self and get some goals under his belt.

With Windass being injured, that’ll be a blow that Monk won’t have liked seeing, and it’ll be of interest to Owls supporters to see whether the club goes in for the forward on a permanent deal.