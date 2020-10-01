Garry Monk provides fresh update on the future of key Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has provided a further update on the future of Dominic Iorfa at Hillsborough.

Iorfa has been a key player for the Owls since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2019, making 62 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The defender was also named as Wednesday’s Player of the Season after producing a series of solid performances in defence last term, but he has recently been the subject of transfer interest.

The Independent have recently reported that Watford are interested in signing the 25-year-old, with the defender also said to be the subject of an enquiry from a Premier League side.

Monk, though, has been quite relaxed when speaking about Iorfa’s future of late, and the Wednesday boss remains in a relaxed mood with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star ahead of his side’s home clash with QPR this weekend, Monk said: “I’ve heard nothing from the club and I don’t expect to hear anything.

“I’m sure if there was they would tell me but at this moment in time there’s nothing.”

The Verdict

I can’t see Wednesday selling Iorfa before the end of the transfer window, and the club will certainly be reluctant to lose him.

He was excellent for the Owls last season and was named their Player of the Season, which shows just how important he has been under Monk’s stewardship.

He still has another two years left on his contract, so the club won’t be in any rush to sell him, and a big offer would have to tempt the Owls into selling.