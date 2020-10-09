Garry Monk opens up on relationship with key Sheffield Wednesday figure

Garry Monk has revealed that he has a good working relationship with Dejphon Chansiri as he thanked the Sheffield Wednesday owner for his support.

The Owls have endured a turbulent few years and a result of breaching financial regulations meant they had to start the current season with a 12 point deduction.

Obviously, that forced Monk to reassess his ambitions and some will have wondered whether he’d stick around.

However, speaking to Sheffield Live, as quoted by the Sheffield Star, the Wednesday chief explained how he trusts the owner after all they have been through.

“I appreciate that support hugely. I am lucky that I had that communication with him throughout, even when things were going well. That’s what you do as a manager, you assess what needs to be done, having had that communication early on – him seeing that brings that trust.

“To have an owner that’s shown support like he has, of course I’m very grateful and also very happy for that.”

On the pitch, it has been a mixed start to the season for Wednesday. They have picked up five points from their opening four games, meaning they are on -7 for the season and eight points from safety.

The verdict

It’s good to hear that Monk and Chansiri are working well because Sheffield Wednesday are in a very difficult position right now and they need everyone pulling together.

As Monk mentions, there is an understanding of the current situation and it’s about working as one to get the team out of it.

Now, he will be hoping for one or two more players in before the deadline to give the squad a boost as they look to get out of the relegation zone.

