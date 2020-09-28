Garry Monk opens up on potential Sheffield Wednesday, Wolves transfer agreement

Garry Monk remained tight-lipped on speculation linking Sheffield Wednesday with a move for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.

Sanderson is believed to be a player who is rated highly by Wednesday, and the club have been linked with a move for the defender in recent times.

The full-back spent the second-half of last season on loan at Cardiff City, making 10 appearances for the Bluebirds and helping them reach the play-off semi-finals.

The 20-year-old doesn’t look to be a part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans at Molineux, though, and another move away from the club could be likely this transfer window.

Despite confirming his interest in Cardiff’s Callum Paterson, though, Monk remained coy on a potential move for Sanderson, following his side’s 2-0 defeat to Bristol City at the weekend.

Via Yorkshire Live, Monk said: “I think you just deal with one thing at a time.

“We are trying to get Callum in. It is one step at a time with who else we can add who can help us. Whether we can or not, we will have to see at that point.”

Wednesday both have Moses Odubajo and Liam Palmer to choose from at right-back, but Sanderson, who can operate at full-back and centre-half, would give them defensive reinforcements.

The Verdict

Sanderson would be a solid addition for Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether they get him on loan or on a permanent basis, but regardless, it would be another positive piece of business by Wednesday.

He’s young, strong and can play in a number of defensive positions, and it would be a shrewd one if they were to get him.