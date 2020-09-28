Garry Monk opens up on potential Sheffield Wednesday player departure

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has cooled speculation linking Dominic Iorfa with a move away from Hillsborough.

Iorfa has been a key player for Wednesday since joining the Owls from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2019, making 62 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The 25-year-old was an important player last season, and his form saw him be named as Wednesday’s Player of the Season after producing a series of solid performances in defence.

The Independent have recently claimed that Watford are interested in signing Iorfa, though, with the defender also said to be the subject of an enquiry from a Premier League side.

Speaking after his side’s defeat to Bristol City at the weekend, Monk played down speculation linking Iorfa with a move away, insisting that there has been no contact thus far.

Via the Sheffield Star, he said: “Not that I am aware of. Dom is an important part of what we are doing here and there’s been nothing.”

Iorfa’s deal at Hillsborough expires in 2022, so Wednesday currently have no reason to sell the defender unless an offer was too big to turn down.

The Verdict

Iorfa is a big player for Wednesday, and they’re going to need him if they are to survive the drop down to League One this term.

He’s still quite young but is a very experienced player who could really turn into a top defender in years to come, and allowing their Championship rivals to strengthen with this signing would be strange.

Unless Watford offered serious money, I can’t see Wednesday selling.