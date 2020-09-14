Garry Monk offers injury update on Sheffield Wednesday stars

Garry Monk has offered an update on the fitness of both Chey Dunkley and Osaze Urhoghide as Sheffield Wednesday look to build on a good opening win in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Owls took on play-off semi-finalists Cardiff City on the opening weekend in the second tier and won by two clear goals thanks to strikes from Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes.

The hope will be, of course, that the pair can forge a partnership going forwards and fire the Owls into positive territory points-wise quickly, but the club will also want to see their defence rack up more clean sheets.

They did so at the weekend, then, without Dunkley and Urhoghide and Monk has offered an update on their respective injury recoveries.

He told Yorkshire Live:

“I generally have a rule – of course you can adjust it – but when lads have been out for five to six weeks let’s say then there is always a process where they need to get some game time and generally using the 23s football to get their bearings back again.

“I think Chey will need a degree of that but let’s see.

“We don’t know what situation we are going to be in. It might be a case of needs must and you have to throw him back in.

“I have been in that position many times but the key is to make sure when he is back that he doesn’t break done and we do right by him.

“He’s another fit, naturally strong boy so we will see how much training he needs or whether he needs the 23s games but like Osaze he is pushing very hard.”

Quiz: What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

The Verdict

Urhoghide has been in full training recently whilst Dunkley has taken up light training after a lengthy lay-off.

Both players are going to have something to offer this season defensively and Monk will be looking forward to having them back as the Owls look to build momentum early on.

He needs to make sure they are not rushed if possible, though, as aggravating injuries at this early stage with so many games to come could be a real problem.