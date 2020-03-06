Garry Monk offers encouraging update on important Sheffield Wednesday negotiations

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk says he is confident that a new contract for defender Morgan Fox will be signed sooner rather than later.

Fox is out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of this season, and it was reported earlier this week that the Owls have opened talks with the left-back about a new deal at the club.

Now it seems as though things are progressing well on that front, judging by the latest comments to emerge from the club.

Speaking about those negotiations ahead of his side’s trip to Brentford on Saturday afternoon, Monk was quoted by the Yorkshire Live’s daily blog (06/03, 08:45) as saying: “Hopefully (we will get that done) very soon. What I know from the conversations I have had with Morgan is he is happy here.”

Fox joined Wednesday from Charlton during the 2017 winter transfer window, and has since made a total of 101 appearances in all competitions for the Owls, scoring four goals.

This season has been a particularly impressive one for Fox, who has twice been voted the club’s Player of the Month during the campaign, in October 2019 and January 2020.

The Verdict

This certainly looks to be encouraging for Wednesday.

Fox has been one of the Owls standout performers so far in the current campaign, so you can certainly understand why they are keen to secure a new deal for the defender.

The sooner they can get this done, the sooner the focus for Fox can return fully to football, while also avoiding any concerns of losing the defender for nothing in the summer.

It also seems to be a promising sign for Wednesday that they are able to make progress with talks such as these, despite their recent poor run of form in the Championship seemingly bringing their play-off hopes to an end for this season.