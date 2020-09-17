Garry Monk makes Watford claim ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can make it two league wins from their opening two matches when they return to action this weekend.

The Owls beat Cardiff City in their opening match of the 2020/21 season, which saw them move to minus nine points at the bottom of the Championship table.

They’re set for a tricky test this weekend though, as Garry Monk’s side prepare for the visit of Watford, who have recently been relegated from the Premier League.

The Hornets beat Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season, and will fancy their chances of picking up three points themselves at Hillsborough.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live), Monk acknowledged the threat that Watford are going to pose to his team on Saturday afternoon, and felt as though they have one of the strongest squads in the second-tier this term.

“Their squad is one of the strongest in the league. They look a very confident side. They are going to be one of the strong contenders this year.

“We are playing against teams that are fancied to do well. We know how hard it is going to be.They have got a lot of mobility attacking wise. It is going to be a test for us. It is tough run.”

The Sheffield Wednesday boss is hoping that his side can make it difficult for Watford on the day, but was wary of the quality that the Hornets have in their side.

“We have started well but the message is more of the same but we understand how difficult it is going to be. They have got a lot of dynamic players and quality.

“It will be a test for us all over. They are very well organised. They are a talented side.We have to make it difficult for them. They are a very good team. They are one of the teams fancied to be up there.”

Which clubs did Sheffield Wednesday sign these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

The Verdict:

This could prove to be one of their toughest tests of the season.

Watford have got the majority of players that they had in the Premier League still, and I’d be stunned if they weren’t up their challenging for an immediate return into the top-flight this term.

Sheffield Wednesday surprised me in their first match of the season though, as I didn’t think they’d come away with three points against Cardiff City.

If they can replicate a similar performance against Watford, then they could come away with another win to edge closer to positive points in the Championship.