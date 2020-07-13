Garry Monk makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission involving seven-goal man

It’s safe to say that it’s been a frustrating league campaign for Sheffield Wednesday this season in the Championship.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places, but a dismal run of results in the second-half of this year’s campaign has seen them slide down the second-tier standings.

Garry Monk’s side are currently sat 14th in the Championship table with three matches remaining this term after a convincing 3-0 win over QPR at the weekend.

One player that has been a rare bright spark for Sheffield Wednesday is Jacob Murphy, with the on-loan Newcastle United winger having seven goals and four assists to his name in 41 appearances for the club.

Speaking in an interview with Yorkshire Live, Owls boss Garry Monk praised Murphy for his impact on the team to date, and wouldn’t be drawn into how high of a chance the club have of signing him next season.

“I’ve been delighted with him.

“I’ve said if there is an opportunity to bring him back next year, we don’t know yet because we’re not even concentrating on that, but if there was then he’s the type of player I want to work with.”

But Monk did admit that he is keen to have the Newcastle winger back with the club in the 2020/21 campaign, after making a positive impact at Hillsborough so far.

“He’s improving and has improved throughout the season.

“If the opportunity is there (bring him back) then yes, but we want to concentrate on these games and then take care of that side of it afterwards.”

Murphy and his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear that Monk is keen to sign him up for another season with Sheffield Wednesday.

Murphy has been one of the few players to come away with any credit for the Owls this season, in what has been a hugely frustrating second-half of this year’s campaign.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Murphy, as it seems likely that Newcastle are going to strengthen their squad, which could push the winger down the pecking order with the Magpies.

It should be a no-brainer for the Owls to try and sign him in the summer.