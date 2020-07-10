Garry Monk makes fresh claim about Sheffield Wednesday future

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has claimed that he has had “really positive and constructive conversations” with the club about what needs to happen moving forward.

The Owls look set to be heading into a vital summer with a significant amount of squad turnover having already happened and more likely to come.

Monk took charge of Wednesday in September and had them battling in the top six in December but they have won just three of their last nineteen Championship games.

That run has seen them slip down into the bottom half of the Championship and, with the result of an EFL case still pending, could put them at risk of relegation.

Wednesday face QPR on Saturday as they look to claim just their second victory since the season restart.

Speaking ahead of that game, Monk was pressed on whether he had spoken to the club about his future.

He said (via Yorkshire Live): “Up to this point the club have been really supportive and you’ve seen already that transition is happening.

“I’m contracted to be here. I want to be here and I’m determined. I don’t focus on ifs and buts and what might be; I’m focusing on what I am here to do. If we get this transition right, I think it could be exciting but you need results in the meantime to stop all the noise and that is what we haven’t done well enough.

“We need to make sure in these four games that we can get some good results and that can quieten down certain noises.

“I know what I am doing. I just need to get it done right in these four games and that is what I am trying to do.”

Given they have a seven-point gap over the bottom three with four games remaining, the Owls look to be safe of relegation – unless they’re handed a points deduction by the EFL.

The Verdict

It sounds as if Monk feels like he has the backing of the Wednesday board moving forward, despite the drop in form since the turn of the year.

That will likely draw a mixed reaction from the Hillsborough faithful as you feel their patience with the current boss is running thin.

It’s been an awful second half of the season but you feel Monk deserves the chance to shape his squad in the summer, having arrived with the current season already underway.