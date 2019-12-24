Garry Monk makes bold Sheffield Wednesday selection claim ahead of Stoke City clash

Sheffield Wednesday have been hugely impressive in recent weeks, as they continue to rise up the Championship table heading towards the New Year.

Garry Monk’s side are six games unbeaten, and have beaten a number of their promotion rivals over the festive period, which will make them strong contenders to challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

One player that has stood out in those recent showings is Cameron Dawson, with the shot-stopper keeping Keiren Westwood out of the starting XI.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Stoke City, Monk revealed that the starting spot is Dawson’s to lose at this moment in time.

“You have to reward good performances and right now Cameron is doing great and you would say it’s his shirt to lose. We have a very strong goalkeeper department.”

Dawson has previously been linked with a move away from Hillsborough, with the likes of Derby County and Preston North End reportedly interested in landing his signature according to the Sheffield Star.

But you would imagine that he could be tempted to stick around with Sheffield Wednesday if he is set for a run in the starting XI with the promotion-chasing Owls.

There isn’t any room for complacency for Dawson’s starting spot though, as Keiren Westwood is an established goalkeeper in the Championship, and will be pushing him all the way to give Garry Monk a selection dilemma in the second-half of this year’s league campaign.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear Monk speak highly of Dawson heading towards the New Year.

I’ll be the first to admit that I had my doubts as to whether he was a good enough option to have between the posts, but he’s silenced his doubters with a number of impressive performances.

Keiren Westwood is a great option to have challenging Dawson for his starting spot, and it’ll be interesting to see how long he’s kept out of the starting XI whilst Dawson continues to impress.