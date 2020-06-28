Garry Monk makes admission as Sheffield Wednesday player heads for exit

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has revealed that he is disappointed that Morgan Fox will be leaving the club after his performance in the win at Bristol City today.

The 26-year-old has endured a mixed time with the Owls over the years, however he has been one of the standout performers in the current campaign.

And, his time with Wednesday is coming to an end, as it was confirmed last week that he is one of three players who have rejected any deals to stay and he is on the lookout for a new club.

As a result, Fox started on the bench in the win at Ashton Gate but he came on at half-time and helped the team to an impressive win.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Monk was full of praise for the ex-Charlton man and joked that he would be in his ear for the journey back up north about signing a new deal.

“I have loved worked with him. I am hugely disappointed that he is not staying here. It is sad to lose him. I will be trying to persuade him on the bus journey home to extend at least! It is sad that he is not going to be with us in the future.”

The verdict

There’s no denying that Fox has been a reliable performer this season and Monk deserves credit for the way he had the defender playing.

Unfortunately for Wednesday, this is the risk when you let a player run his contract down and they will need to replace Fox in the coming months.

Fox deserves credit for playing today in what will be his last game for the club and he will be delighted to end on a win.

