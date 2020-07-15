Garry Monk looks to address absence of overlooked Sheffield Wednesday individual

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has been looking to address his overlooking of Jordan Rhodes, with the striker cutting a frustrated figure at Hillsborough as the side’s season drifts towards mid-table mediocrity.

Rhodes started the first three Championship games after the restart, but was hooked at half-time as Wednesday lost 3-0 to West Brom. He then only featured from the bench against Swansea City.

Since then, Monk has left the 30-year-old on the bench for the defeat to Preston North End, win over Queens Park Rangers and stalemate with Huddersfield Town.

On the back of that draw with the Terriers, Monk was quizzed on the absence of Rhodes, with the Wednesday boss looking to explain a selection that had the Wednesday fans talking.

As quoted in Yorkshire Live, Monk said: “In the last two games our pace has been a big weapon for us and also Atdhe (Nuhiu’s) physical presence.

“But Jordan’s not done anything wrong.

“It’s just about trying to select how we think the game will go.”

Rhodes has managed only three goals for Wednesday this season, with all of those coming in a victory over Nottingham Forest, as Monk’s side were 4-0 winners at the City Ground.

The coming two games pitches Wednesday up against play-off bound Fulham and Rhodes’ former club, Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

It’s been a tough spell for Rhodes at Hillsborough and it isn’t exactly getting any easier for him.

Wednesday have nothing to play for and Monk continues to overlook him, even in games like last night, where they could have pushed for a winning goal.

Ultimately, you feel he isn’t the manager’s type and although he’s had some kind words for him here, Monk looks so reluctant to use his striker.

