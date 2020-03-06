Garry Monk issues verdict on Brentford ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to end a dismal run of form which has seen them slide down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

The Owls only have one win in their last nine games in all competitions, but will take some positives from their performance in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup in midweek.

Garry Monk’s side travel to Griffin Park this weekend to take on high-flying Brentford in what is set to be a tricky test for the Owls if they’re to try and end their poor run of form.

Brentford are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and are 11 points adrift of the automatic promotion places with ten league games remaining in this year’s campaign.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Garry Monk labelled the Bees as a ‘very good side’, and is keen to see his side replicate a similar performance to that of the one in midweek against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

“Brentford is never an easy place to go, they are a very good side. We’ll have to have the same focus and concentration as we did in midweek.”

A defeat for Wednesday this weekend could increase the pressure even further on Garry Monk, as the season heads towards a conclusion.

The Verdict:

This is going to be a really tough game for Garry Monk’s side.

They’re in a poor run of form heading into the game, but their supporters will be encouraged that they’ve shown some fight in their recent game against Manchester City.

But Brentford are a team that are eyeing promotion into the Premier League this season, and I can’t see anything but a win for Thomas Frank’s side on the day.

Sheffield Wednesday need to end their poor run of results at the earliest of opportunities though, otherwise the pressure will only increase on Garry Monk.