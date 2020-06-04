Garry Monk issues update on Sheffield Wednesday duo ahead of season resumption

It’s safe to say that it’s been a frustrating second-half of the season for Sheffield Wednesday, who have struggled for any sort of momentum in the Championship.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off positions in the second tier, but a dismal run of results since the turn of the New Year has seen them slide down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

Garry Monk’s side are now sat 15th in the second tier standings, and are eight points adrift of the top-six with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Recent off-the-field events have brought an abrupt halt to fixtures across the country though, and the Owls boss will be keen to hit the ground running when football does return to the sporting calendar.

Two players that haven’t played a part in this year’s league campaign are Matt Penney and Joost Van Aken, who have spent the season out on loan away from Hillsborough.

Speaking to the media (quotes sourced from The Star), Monk admitted that both players are unavailable for selection in the final nine games of the season, but did reveal that the club can recall them if they wanted to.

“They’re unavailable for this season anyway, because of their season-long loans. If we brought them back, they wouldn’t be available for us to use.

“The benefit for those two is to be playing games, and that was the reason for their loans at the start of the season.

“We can recall them, but they can’t play any part in the rest of the season anyway.”

The EFL have recently announced that competitive action will get back underway in the Championship on the weekend of the 20th June, as they look to conclude the season on the pitch.

Can you score full marks in this higher or lower Sheffield Wednesday quiz?

1 of 15 Has Steven Fletcher scored more than 15 league goals this season? More Less

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see what the long-term future holds for the pair.

I’m still surprised that Sheffield Wednesday decided to loan out Penney this season, as I’ve been impressed with what I saw from him in the past with the Owls.

Van Aken is likely to be well down the pecking order in Garry Monk’s plans though, and I’m expecting him to leave the club on a permanent basis in the summer.

They’ve both had much-needed game time under their belts this season, and you would imagine that Monk will be keen to have their futures resolved at the earliest of opportunities heading into the summer.