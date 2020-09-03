Garry Monk issues update on Keiren Westwood’s future at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can get off to a positive start in the 2020/21 season, after a disappointing league campaign last term.

The Owls finished 16th in the Championship standings last season, which will have been frustrating for the club’s supporters, after they had previously occupied a spot in the play-offs early into the campaign.

One player who struggled for game time in the first-team was Keiren Westwood, with the goalkeeper only making 14 appearances for the club in all competitions, with Owls boss Garry Monk opting to go with Cameron Dawson between the posts instead.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their match against Walsall, Owls boss Garry Monk revealed that there hasn’t been any confirmed interest in a club wanting to sign Westwood, before revealing that both Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith are the future of Sheffield Wednesday.

“None that I am aware of right now. That’s an ongoing situation. There is nothing imminent on that side.

“In football you can never say never on anything, but as things stand now I want to give Cammy and Joe the opportunity. They are the future of the club. They are both doing great and I think they will be excellent keepers. They have both got a lot of improvement to go but they will be top keepers.”

Sheffield Wednesday take on Walsall in the first round of the EFL Cup, before facing Cardiff City on the opening day of the Championship season on Saturday 12th September.

The Verdict:

Surely he’s heading for the exit door?

It’s a real shame that his days with Sheffield Wednesday look numbered, as I think he’s probably the best goalkeeper they have at this moment in time.

But for one reason or another, Garry Monk doesn’t see him as part of his immediate plans ahead of the new Championship season.

You would imagine that he’s on relatively high wages as well, so the club will surely be keen to move him on before the transfer window closes.