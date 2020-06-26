Garry Monk issues update on his future at Sheffield Wednesday

It’s not been the season that Sheffield Wednesday supporters would have originally hoped for after a positive start to this year’s campaign.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places, but a dismal run of form since the turn of the New Year has seen them drop to 15th in the Championship table.

Garry Monk’s side have won just once in their last 11 league matches, and they’ll be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

Wednesday take on Bristol City this weekend, in what is certain to be a tough test for Monk’s squad, against a Robins team that are challenging for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Some of the Sheffield Wednesday supporters have unsurprisingly voiced their concerns over their poor run of form, with Monk’s future at the club coming into question.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) ahead of their game against Lee Johnson’s side, Monk addressed his future at Sheffield Wednesday, and revealed that he wants to be with

“I want to be here. I am committed and driven.

“I have had nothing but support from the chairman and the club. I understand as a manager it will always be results driven.

“All I can say is to the fans that the club will get to a better day. That transition needs to come and we need younger and more dynamic players. To be part of that is my ultimate aim.”

How old are each of these Sheffield Wednesday players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 How old is Cameron Dawson? 22 24 26 28

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to hear what the future holds for Monk with Sheffield Wednesday.

Results simply haven’t been good enough since the turn of the New Year, and I’ll admit that I’m surprised to hear that he’s got the full support from the chairman and the club.

The Owls need to find wins heading into the final eight matches of this year’s campaign, otherwise they’re going to fall further down the Championship table.

It’s been a season to forget for Monk’s side, and he’ll know that he’s fighting for his future if results don’t improve.