Garry Monk issues transfer update amid Sheffield Wednesday’s reported move for striker

Sheffield Wednesday have previously been linked with a move for West Brom forward Kenneth Zohore according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The former Cardiff City striker struggled for consistent game time last season with the Baggies, as they clinched promotion back into the Premier League.

Zohore made 20 appearances in total for Slaven Bilic’s side, with Hal Robson-Kanu often leading the line for West Brom in their promotion-winning campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be in the market for a striker before the summer transfer window closes, with Jordan Rhodes being the only recognised senior option in attack this season.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live), Owls boss Garry Monk was quizzed on any potential deal for Zohore, but revealed that no deal is close for any players.

“I can’t comment on anything because we are not close.

“We are in talks with a few different options. We are working hard behind the scenes to try and strengthen.”

Sheffield Wednesday take on Cardiff City this weekend in their first match of the 2020/21 season, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Garry Monk’s side.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be an excellent signing for the Owls.

They need a striker that plays similar to Steven Fletcher did last season, and Zohore certainly fits that description with his hold-up play.

He has a proven goalscoring record in the Championship whilst with Cardiff City, and he’s been unlucky not to have featured more frequently for West Brom.

Sheffield Wednesday definitely need to sign a striker before the transfer window closes in October though, or they could be in real danger of being relegated into League One.