Garry Monk issues Sheffield Wednesday rallying cry ahead of Nottingham Forest rematch

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has urged his side to take belief from their 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest earlier this season, ahead of the meeting between the two side’s at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Monk’s team go into that game on a dismal run of form, having won just two of their last 14 league games, a run which has all but ended their play-off hopes for this season.

They do however, have more positive memories of the reverse fixture with Forest from back in early December, when a hat-trick from Jordan Rhodes – the striker’s only goals this season – and Steven Fletcher’s strike, had Wednesday out of sight by half time at the City Ground.

That is something Monk is hopeful his side can draw on ahead of this weekend’s rematch between the two sides, even if he is aware that that result will have little bearing on the game this time around.

Reflecting on that win in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Monk was quoted by Wednesday’s official Twitter account as saying: “You want the players to take belief from games like at Forest earlier this season.

“The game doesn’t count for much now in respect of Saturday, but if you can take that intensity and quality then we will give ourselves every chance”

Following that recent poor run of form, Wednesday go into the game 15th in the Championship table, eight points off the play-offs and nine clear of the relegation zone.

Forest meanwhile, will go into the game fifth in the second-tier standings, ten points adrift of automatic promotion, and five clear of seventh-placed Bristol City after a 3-0 defeat at home to Millwall on Friday.

The Verdict

You can certainly understand Monk’s comments here.

Things simply haven’t been going right for Wednesday in recent weeks, so they need to have something to take confidence going forward.

That performance at the City Ground earlier this season should certainly offer them that, given the way in which they took apart a side chasing a spot in the play-off places at the very least.

Indeed, if Wednesday were somehow to produce a performance such as that again on Saturday, that is something that would undoubtedly give them some sort of foundation on which to build the remainder of their campaign.