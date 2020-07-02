Garry Monk issues Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of Swansea City clash

Sheffield Wednesday were left frustrated in their game against West Brom, as they fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Hillsborough.

A brace from Matheus Pereira and a Charlie Austin penalty proved to be enough for Slaven Bilic’s side, as they picked up a much-needed three points on Wednesday evening.

The result means that the Owls are now sat 13th in the Championship table, with their faint chance of finishing in the play-off places this season looking all but over with six matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Wednesday were without both Tom Lees and Julian Borner for the game against West Brom, which will have had some supporters concerned over their absence.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) after the defeat to the Baggies, Owls boss Garry Monk issued an update on the fitness of both Lees and Borner.

“We had a difficult day yesterday in terms of preparation.

“Tom was due to start and then he said he felt his hamstring. That threw a bit of our preparation. I didn’t want to change to a back four because we didn’t have two centre-halves anyway.

“Tom’s scan came back all clear so we’ll be dictated by Tom and how he feels. Julian wasn’t quite ready for this game. It was a little bit too soon but should be fine for the weekend.”

Monk went on to reveal that young full-back Osaze Urhoghide has picked up a knee injury, which ruled him out of the game against West Brom on Wednesday evening.

“He is going to be a couple of weeks. He picked up a bit of a knee injury so he’s not available.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to get back to winning ways when they return to action this weekend against play-off chasing Swansea City.

The Verdict:

Monk will be hoping they can return to action at the earliest of opportunities.

Both Lees and Borner have been solid options to have in the Sheffield Wednesday squad in recent seasons, and the Owls boss will be keen to have them back available as soon as possible, as they’re key members of the squad.

Sheffield Wednesday might not have anything to play for this season, but it’ll still be important that they aim to finish this year’s campaign strongly.

On the whole, performances results simply haven’t been good enough since the turn of the New Year, and with the quality of players the club have available to them, they’ve wasted a golden opportunity to achieve a top-six finish this season.