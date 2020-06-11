Garry Monk issues Sheffield Wednesday contract update ahead of season resumption

It’s been a frustrating season to date for Sheffield Wednesday, who have struggled to build on their early season momentum in the Championship.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places, but a dismal run of results since the turn of the New Year has seen them tumble down the second tier standings at an alarming rate.

Sheffield Wednesday are now sat 15th in the Championship table and have won just once in their last ten league matches, which will certainly make for concerning reading for the club’s supporters.

It could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Garry Monk’s side, with a number of his squad out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live), Monk revealed that there is still conversations to be had over the futures of some players at the club.

“We (At Wednesday) have eight out-of-contract players.

“I’ve had nothing from them as of yet but now the games have been announced, there’s conversations to be had and which I will be having with those players.”

Monk went on to state that some players in his squad won’t be receiving new deals, whilst others are already in talks over extending their deals at Hillsborough.

“It’s about where their heads are going to be at. Some of them won’t be receiving new contracts, some will and some are in talks. You need to gauge where their heads are at in terms of commitment towards what you need.

“To be on a football pitch, you need to be 100 per cent committed. You need to know that player will run through a brick wall for that team.”

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower Sheffield Wednesday quiz?

1 of 15 Has Steven Fletcher scored more than 15 league goals this season? More Less

The Verdict:

They need to act swiftly in entering contract talks with some of their players.

Sheffield Wednesday have a number of players out-of-contract in the summer, and it’s important that the likes of Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox are priorities when it comes to a new deal.

I still think that they shouldn’t have left it this long when it comes to looking at new contracts, as it’s allowed other teams to register their interest in some of Garry Monk’s squad.