Garry Monk issues mixed Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of Swansea City clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can get back to winning ways in the Championship when they return to action this weekend against Swansea City.

The Owls were beaten 3-0 by West Brom in their last match, which means that Garry Monk’s side are currently sat 13th in the second tier standings with six matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

They take on a Swansea City side that will be eager to pick up three points on Sunday, as they look to close the gap on the play-off chasing sides in the Championship.

The Swans are sat eighth in the table, but are just four points adrift of the play-off places, which means that they’re well in with a chance of challenging for a top-six finish.

Owls boss Garry Monk issued a mixed injury update ahead of the game against Steve Cooper’s side, by revealing that Julian Borner is set to return to the squad, but both Josh Windass and Osaze Urhoghide will miss the game against Swansea.

“The game on Wednesday was a little too soon for Julian Borner but he should be fully recovered. He trained yesterday and should train today. He should be available for the weekend.

“Josh Windass will hopefully be with us at some point next week. Osaze is going to be slightly longer.”

The Verdict:

It’ll be a boost to have Borner back in contention for the game against Swansea City this weekend.

The Owls struggled to deal with the quality that West Brom offered going forward in their last match, so I would expect Borner to come straight back into the starting XI this weekend.

It’ll be interesting to see if Windass will come back into the starting XI when he’s deemed fit enough, as I don’t think he’s done anything in his loan spell to warrant a spot in Garry Monk’s squad anytime soon.

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t been good enough this season on the whole, but have shown glimpses of their ability in recent weeks, having taken points off of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.