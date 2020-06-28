Garry Monk issues injury update on Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has revealed that Julian Borner was withdrawn because of a dead leg against Bristol City this afternoon.

The centre-back was replaced by Morgan Fox at half-time in the 2-1 success at Ashton Gate and it was obviously a concern for the Owls as they prepare to enter a very hectic run.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Monk explained that the injury isn’t a serious one and the update suggests that the defender could be involved as Wednesday welcome high-flying West Brom to Hillsborough in the week.

“Julian was just a dead leg. He picked up a kick in that first half. He came off with a dead leg. It is nothing too serious.”

The win against the Robins, with the goals coming from Connor Wickham and Massimo Luongo, ended a three-game run without maximum points and left Monk’s side ten points clear of the bottom three.

They now trail the play-offs by eight points with seven games remaining and will hope to make it back-to-back victories in the league for the first time in 2020 against the Baggies.

The verdict

This is a relief for Wednesday as the 29-year-old is a steady performer and the games are going to come thick and fast in the next few weeks.

So, it was a sensible decision to take him off and the team defended well on the whole to pick up an impressive win against Bristol City today.

Now, all attention switches to West Brom and it will be interesting to see what XI Monk picks for the clash.

