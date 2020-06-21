Garry Monk issues important update on surprising player decision against Nottingham Forest

Sheffield Wednesday earned a hard-fought point against Nottingham Forest in their first game back in action after the break from fixtures in the EFL.

The Owls fell behind on the day though, with Joe Lolley opening the scoring after 69 minutes, and the visitors looked as though they would hold on for a valuable three points in their quest to win promotion this term.

But Connor Wickham was the hero for Sheffield Wednesday as his close-range header saw the Owls snatch a point on the day at Hillsborough.

There was some surprise in Monk’s team selection, with Fernando Forestieri missing out on the matchday squad completely, which had many supporters raising questions on his future at the club.

Speaking in an post-match press conference, Owls boss Garry Monk revealed the reasoning behind not including Forestieri in the matchday squad for the match against Nottingham Forest.

“The decision today for that one was around fitness. It’s the main part of what we’re facing in the next few weeks and there’s going to be a big emphasis for us. It’s about getting through those 90 minutes and not breaking down.

“Fernando came behind the whole group, he’s been playing catch-up ever since and that’s the reason he wasn’t in the squad today.”

It has previously been revealed by Forestieri’s agent that the forward hasn’t held talks with the club over a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of June.

How old are each of these Sheffield Wednesday players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 How old is Cameron Dawson? 22 24 26 28

The Verdict:

It seems as though he’s heading for the exit door.

I still think that Forestieri has a role to play for Sheffield Wednesday in the future, but for one reason or another, Garry Monk doesn’t rate him highly enough.

If he’s not making the matchday squad at all, then surely that drops a significant hint that his long-term future lies elsewhere.

Even if he had been an unused substitute against Forest on Saturday, then less questions would be raised over his future at Sheffield Wednesday.