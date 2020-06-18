Garry Monk issues important update on Sheffield Wednesday player’s short-term future

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping that they can put together a positive run of form at the earliest of opportunities when they return to action this weekend.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-offs in the Championship, but a dismal run of results since the turn of the New Year has seen them fall down the second tier standings at an alarming rate.

However, off-the-field events provided Garry Monk’s side with some respite, and they’ll be eager to hit the ground running when they return to action.

It’s not an easy return though, as they prepare to take on promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Owls.

Off-the-field events have led to some players in the Championship refusing to play for the remainder of the season, with their contracts set to expire at the end of June.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against the Reds, Owls boss Garry Monk revealed that Kieran Lee would be extending his deal until the end of the season, and is hopeful that other members of his squad will follow in his example.

“Kieran Lee will definitely be extending for this next month at least and we are hopeful of the others following. We will need everyone for this intense period.”

Lee has been with the club since 2012, and has made over 200 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Verdict:

This is a positive update for Sheffield Wednesday.

They’ve not been good enough since the turn of the New Year, and will know that they have to put together a positive run of results to not give themselves a nervy finish in the Championship.

Lee has been a fantastic servant to the Owls, and he’ll be hoping he can play his part for them from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

I’d be surprised if he was offered a new deal beyond this season though, as he could be heading for the exit door as Garry Monk looks to rebuild ahead of the 2020/21 season.