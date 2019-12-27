Garry Monk issues important Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of Cardiff City test

Sheffield Wednesday left the Bet365 Stadium frustrated on Boxing Day, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against struggling Stoke City.

A win for Garry Monk’s side would have seen them close the gap on the automatic promotion places, but they threw away a one-goal lead late on.

The Potters took the lead on the day through James McClean, but goals from Morgan Fox and Tom Lees saw the Owls hold a one-goal lead heading into stoppage time.

But Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes both found the back of the Sheffield Wednesday net late on to spark jubilant scenes amongst the home supporters.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after the defeat to Stoke City, Monk issued an injury update ahead of their game against Cardiff City on Sunday.

GM on Steven Fletcher’s absence: “It is a big blow that he was out but that’s no excuse.” Admits SF’s virus has kept him out a “little bit longer” than they thought. Hopes Fletcher will be back for Cardiff. Keiren Westwood missed out with a shoulder injury. #SWFC — Dom Howson (@domhowson) December 26, 2019

Fletcher has been a crucial member of the Sheffield Wednesday squad this season, and is the club’s top goalscorer with 12 goals to his name in all competitions this term.

Westwood has been kept out of the starting XI in recent weeks by the impressive performances from Cameron Dawson, who has done little wrong since coming into the starting XI.

Garry Monk’s side will be hoping that his side can bounce back from this disappointing defeat when they return to action against Cardiff City, which will potentially be a tricky test for the Owls.

The Verdict:

The sooner they’re all back in the frame, the better.

Westwood’s absence won’t be as much of a concern for Sheffield Wednesday supporters, as they have Cameron Dawson currently doing a good enough job between the posts.

Fletcher has been a key player for Garry Monk though, and without him, I think Sheffield Wednesday don’t look as much of a threat going forward.

So it’s important that these players return to action sooner rather than later, as the Owls look to strengthen their position inside the top-six.