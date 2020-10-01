Garry Monk issues important injury update on Sheffield Wednesday duo

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can edge closer to closing the gap on the teams in the relegation zone when they return to action this weekend.

The Owls are currently sat bottom of the Championship table, after being deducted 12 points at the start of the season for off-the-field troubles.

But Garry Monk’s side have put in some strong performances in the early stages of this year’s campaign, which now sees them eight points adrift of safety.

Monk has been without both Osaze Urhoghide and Chey Dunkley for this year’s campaign though, with both players continuing to recover from injury.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live), the Owls boss issued an update on both players’ injury progress, as they look to return to full fitness.

“Osaze completed some minutes in the 23s games. He is training regularly. We will look to play him the full game on Monday.

“Chey has had the pins removed by the specialist and had a couple of days off to recover from the mini surgery. He should be out on the pitches today. We have to build him in the right way and do right by him.

“We are probably looking at after the international break for him to kick on into training”

Sheffield Wednesday take on QPR this weekend at Hillsborough, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Owls, as they look to pick up their second league win of the season against the Hoops.

The Verdict:

The international break might come at a good time for the Owls.

Dunkley was a smart signing by the club, and Garry Monk will be eager to have him involved in the first-team squad in the near future.

Urhoghide really impressed me last season, and I think he’ll provide the Owls boss with strength in depth in defence, which is never a bad thing for a manager.

If they can stay fit for the remainder of the season, then I’m confident that Sheffield Wednesday will avoid relegation this season.