Garry Monk issues encouraging Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of season resumption

It’s safe to say that it’s been a frustrating league campaign to date for Sheffield Wednesday, who will be hoping they can finish the season strongly under the management of Garry Monk.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off positions in the early stages of the 2019/20 campaign, but a dismal run of form since the turn of the New Year has seen them slide down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Monk’s side have won just once in their last ten matches, and the club’s supporters haven’t been shy in voicing their displeasure at results.

However, due to off-the-field events, this year’s league campaign was called to an abrupt halt, although a return date for competitive action to get back underway has been set for the weekend of 20th June.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from The Star), Monk issued a promising injury update, which could hint that the likes of Steven Fletcher are back to full fitness for when the season resumes later this month.

“We’ve got a few who were carrying injuries, and who – of course – have been important players for us. They weren’t available before this pandemic started, and this period has given them a chance to refresh and come back.

“We have a full bill of health, the majority of the squad are in a really good condition – although some need more work – but in terms of everybody training, that’s a big positive out of it.”

The Verdict:

They need to show improvement in their performances, that’s for sure.

The ability is there in the Sheffield Wednesday squad in terms of players, but for one reason or another, something just isn’t clicking at the moment.

It’s good to hear that they’re almost at full fitness for when competitive action does get back underway though, as Monk will need his key players available if they’re going to get back to winning ways.

The play-offs are out of reach already I think for the Owls, but they need to find a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.