Garry Monk hints at unpopular decisions concerning Sheffield Wednesday contracts

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has suggested that conversations are ongoing over new deals for key out-of-contract players but has hinted that he may have to make some unpopular decisions.

A significant number of members of the Owls squad are set to become free agents at the end of the month, while there are also question marks over the short-term futures of a few of their loan players.

The EFL announced on Sunday that the Championship is set to restart on the 20th of June and indicated it will run until on or around the 30th of July.

That will likely cause issues for a number of sides, including Wednesday, over player contracts and loan deals.

Question marks remain over the future of a number of the Owls’ key players, including top scorer Steven Fletcher and defender Morgan Fox – an issue that has been a hot topic in recent weeks.

Pressed on new contracts for Wednesday’s key men, including Fox and Fletcher, Monk told BBC Yorkshire’s Rob Staton that conversations were ongoing but that more information was needed for decisions to be made.

He said: “We need to know where we’re at. We need to know that this is when these games are starting and this is when these games are finishing. That is going to tell us a lot in terms of where that goes to and what we may need in the short term and in the long term.

Monk added: “Part of my job is I have to make decisions not everyone will agree with. Some might not even like those decisions but that is my job. I’ve had to do it constantly for six years, where I make difficult decisions and not everyone agrees with them.

“But the most important thing is when I make those decisions, I try and make them, always, with the right intention for the future of the club and where I feel the squad needs to go and I will continue to do that.

“If they’re difficult and some people don’t like them or some people might not necessarily agree with them, the most important thing is that the club agrees with it and they understand the reasons behind it. We try and work in that way.

“That’s part of my job. I have to do that. I’ve said it will always be with the best intention of moving forward and how that squad needs to look and evolve.”

The Verdict

Monk’s comments are bittersweet for Wednesday fans as he highlights that talks are ongoing with some of the club’s out-of-contract players but hints that he may be set to make some difficult decisions.

Fletcher and Fox will likely be the two players that Owls supporters will most want to see handed new deals and for good reason.

The Scottish forward has been Wednesday’s best striker by some distance this season and has shown his quality once again this term.

Fox, on the other hand, has been one of Monk’s most consistent performers this season and is not someone that the club should be letting go if they have any choice in the matter.